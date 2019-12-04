OTHERS SAY: TikTok and the long arm of the Chinese government

It was a bad week for TikTok--and a good week for the long arm of the Chinese government under whose auspices the app's parent company, ByteDance, operates.

TikTok is virally popular among middle- and high-schoolers, but far less so among lawmakers skeptical of the video-sharing service's implications for national security. What should really worry them is censorship. Last Monday, a 17-year-old student in New Jersey named Feroza Aziz was suspended from the platform after posting what started as a makeup tutorial and then took a turn toward activism: Viewers who tuned in to learn how they could get long eyelashes were instead urged to research China's repression and cultural genocide of its Uighur Muslim minority.

TikTok has repeatedly protested that it is independent from the regime and that its content moderation policies in the United States are sensitive to this country's different norms around free expression. The suspension of Aziz's account, the company said, had nothing to do with her stand against the atrocities in Xinjiang. Instead, she had violated TikTok's rules against "terrorist content" by referencing Osama bin Laden in a separate satirical post. Then the company reversed course and said the whole matter was the result of a "human moderation error."

Aziz, unsurprisingly, is skeptical.

There's additional reason to suspect China's government has an interest in exerting control over what people talk about on its prized export platforms: The Verge reports that Chinese Americans have been barred from praising pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong on the messaging service WeChat.

U.S. technology companies are used to setting the rules of the road for the world, and that has meant a radical openness, with all its ups and, more recently, its downs, as well. China has never wanted to let that openness in, but it has always been eager to spread its closed system out. Countries that still want their own citizens to live freely should say no.

Editorial on 12/04/2019