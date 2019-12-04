PHOTOS/VIDEO: Large fire at facility near downtown Bentonville under control, official says

BENTONVILLE — A massive fire at a downtown industrial site was brought under control about 1 p.m., according to Debbie Griffin, community relations and economic development director for Bentonville.

Firefighters from three departments were working the fire at the United Industries UltraBoard, 1900 E. Central Ave., she said.

Griffin said no injuries have been reported. She did not know the cause of the fire.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for photos: arkansasonline.com/124fire/]

The fire was reported about 11:30 a.m., said Gene Page, spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department. Page also said he didn’t know of any injuries.

Firefighters from Rogers and Bella Vista joined Bentonville midday at the fire. Smoke could be seen for several miles rising from the building.

Rogers fire Chief Tom Jenkins said an ambulance responded to the scene to transport somebody, but that he wasn’t immediately sure if the transport was related to the fire.

The department sent three trucks to help in extinguishing the blaze, he said.

The City of Rogers also sent out a wireless notification to cellphones that the smoke was “irritating” and that those with respiratory problems, typically the elderly and the very young, in the area of east Bentonville and northwest Rogers should stay indoors, according to the chief.

Jenkins, who was at the scene, said it was rare for three fire departments and an ambulance to join attempts to put out a blaze. ”For us to be out here on a fire this size, that’s impressive itself,” he said.

The fire, he said, “would compare to some of the largest you’ve seen in Little Rock” in recent years.

United Industries UltraBoard is a line of foam core board products used by digital imaging, photographic and graphic arts industries, according to its LinkedIn page. The company was founded in 1980, according to LinkedIn.

The company was incorporated in Arkansas in 1984, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website.

Leslee Wright, director of communications for the Bentonville School District, said Washington Junior High School and Apple Glen Elementary School, both located near the fire, haven’t been evacuated.

Power outages were reported near the scene, but Griffin said it wasn’t known if the outages were connected to the fire.