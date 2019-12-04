Police say arrestee hid in North Little Rock laundromat

A North Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of burglary after he was found hiding underneath a piece of insulation inside a laundromat, police said.
Wendell Martin, 56, was charged with commercial burglary and booked at the Pulaski County jail, where he was held without bail.
The owner of Fun Wash, 116 Curtis Sykes Drive, told North Little Rock police that his alarm company notified him that an interior motion detector had been activated, according to an arrest report.
Police responded and saw a hole in the rear exterior wall and a sledgehammer lying beside it, the report stated.
