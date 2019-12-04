Scrapyard to be moved out of downtown Jonesboro

After months of discussion, officials with the city of Jonesboro announced Wednesday the city had reached an agreement to move the TRG Jonesboro’s scrap metal recycling yard out of downtown.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and an official with Alter Trading Corp., who is doing business in the city as TRG Jonesboro, reached an agreement that over a period of years the scrapyard will be moved to a location in the eastern industrial area of the city, a news release said.

Alter Trading Corp has purchased the site of the former Jonesboro Recycling Team on Vance Drive, and will start moving material and equipment and plans to eventually close the downtown site.

“This has been something the city has been working on for a while,” spokesman Bill Campbell said in an interview on Tuesday. “It was something the mayor has really wanted to get done for downtown.”

Additionally, Perrin will submit an ordinance to the City Council to prohibit any new junk, salvage or scrapyards in the city limits.