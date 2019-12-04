Short-handed Bruins off to good start

Pulaski Academy rolled to a 17-point lead at the half and fought off a few Central Arkansas Christian surges in the second half for a 62-44 victory Tuesday at Alex Hugg Gymnasium.

CAC (4-2) fell behind 11-2 early and never recovered against the Bruins (1-0).

"I feel real good about getting this victory against a quality team," Pulaski Academy Coach Roger Franks said. "Coach [Matt] Hall does a good job, and he always has his teams ready to play."

The Bruins will not play again until the Cabot tournament that starts Monday. By that time, the roster will not look the same, Franks said.

A number football players, who are playing Little Rock Christian for the Class 5A title at noon Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, will have their first basketball practice Sunday.

"A lot of these guys have been in and out of the gym, and they worked with us a little during the summer," Franks said. "We will get some guard help and some post players, so we will be a little more physical than we were tonight."

The Bruins led by 11 before Ellis Henderson made a three-pointer for CAC with eight seconds left in the first quarter to trim the deficit to 18-10.

Thanks to a closing rush that included 11 points from Kaylan Makan in the last 3:13 of the second quarter, the Bruins opened up a 37-20 lead at halftime.

CAC cut the lead to 39-30 with a little more than three minutes left in the third quarter on a three-pointer by Hunter Lillard. The Bruins got six points from Griffin Newby in the final 2:12 of the quarter and held a 45-33 lead heading into the fourth.

The Bruins pulled away in the fourth quarter when Makan scored 12 points and increased the lead to the final margin at 62-44 after a free throw by Newby.

Makan had a game-high 27 points for the Bruins, which included four three-pointers. Newby added 16 for Pulaski Academy.

Brock Hendrix led the Mustangs with 19 points, and Lillard had 11.

