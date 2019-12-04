Snowstorm muddles New England travel

A lineman works to restore power Tuesday in Vernon Township, N.J., after a long-lasting snowstorm worked its way through, leaving more than 40,000 homes and businesses in the state without power. The storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of upstate New York, western Massachusetts and Vermont, and snarled traffic and air travel in Boston. More photos at arkansasonline.com/124weather/

BOSTON -- A long-lasting snowstorm hit much of New England at the height of the morning commute Tuesday and continued to hang around for most of the day, snarling travel and closing schools.

The wintry weather that moved into the region Sunday night dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of upstate New York, western Massachusetts and Vermont on Tuesday, according to tallies from the National Weather Service.

Boston and other coastal communities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut saw less than 6 inches of snow, but its arrival just before the rush-hour commute caused problems.

At one point, a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 just south of Boston, causing backups.

The Boston region's much-maligned transit system reported mechanical problems, power outages and other equipment problems causing delays on multiple lines and frustrating commuters.

The rest of the workweek is expected to be slightly colder than normal, with temperatures in the Boston-area hovering around the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of New England might also see light rain or even snow Friday night.

Tuesday's snowstorm was related to the system that pummeled parts of the West and Midwest over the long Thanksgiving weekend. Duluth, Minn., got more than 21 inches of snow, and blizzard conditions closed major highways in Wyoming and Colorado.

In New England, scores of school districts closed for a second-straight day, and governors urged people to work from home. Work for nonessential state employees was delayed or canceled in some states.

More than 100 flights were canceled, and nearly 300 more were delayed at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday morning, according to the website FlightAware.

In New Jersey, more than 40,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Tuesday even as the storm moved out of the region. In New York City, hundreds of Brooklyn households also dealt with power failures caused by overnight manhole fires.

Hospitals in Massachusetts also reported a rash of snowblower-related hand injuries.

In Lawrence, firefighters freed a man's hand from his snowblower, then helped him finish shoveling his driveway.

In Vermont, ski resorts Stratton Mountain and Mount Snow relished receiving more than 2 feet of fresh powder.

And in Warwick, R.I., where residents were digging out from 4 inches of fresh snow, Doreen Goy worked a snowblower with a singular focus.

"I need to get to the gym," she said as she cleared a sidewalk in front of her home.

