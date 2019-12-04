State police investigate death of man, 41, taken into custody in east Arkansas

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man died early Tuesday while being taken into custody in Cross County.

When deputies approached Jeffery Scott Lueallen and another person in a field near Arkansas 42 and 163, west of Birdeye at about 3:45 a.m., Lueallen ran away, according to a statement released by Bill Sadler, state police spokesman.

Lueallen died while he was being taken into custody, authorities said, though the statement doesn’t provide any further information regarding the circumstances of his death. Police also didn’t name the person who was with the 41-year-old, though Sadler said in an interview on Wednesday that the person was at least briefly taken into custody.

The Cross County sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond Wednesday morning to a request for more information about the person who was with Lueallen.

According to Sadler, Cross County Sheriff David West requested state police open the investigation into the 41-year-old's death. The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the man's demise, directing questions to state police.

Terry Woodard, Cross County coroner, said he didn’t observe any visible wounds on Lueallen.

Preliminary reports don't suggest that Lueallen was shot, according to Sadler, though the man’s body will be taken to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of his death.

“At this time there does not appear to be any criminal violations that may have occurred with respect to how this person was being taken into custody,” the spokesman said. “But that’s why the sheriff asked for the investigation. He wants to be sure as well.”