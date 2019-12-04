Teen robbed at knifepoint outside Little Rock apartment, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock 18-year-old was robbed at knifepoint in an apartment complex parking lot Monday afternoon, police said.

The teen told police he was outside 7414 Mablevale Pike around 3:30 p.m. when a silver vehicle pulled up and four or five males got out.

One assailant pulled out a knife and demanded his phone and anything else on him, according to a police report, and the teen handed over his phone and some money. The robbers then tried to take his shoes, he said, and a fight broke out, police wrote.

The knife was dropped before the group loaded back into the SUV and fled east on Mablevale Pike.

The teen told police he recognized one of the robbers as “Kevin from Instagram."

Police searched the area, according to the report, but did not make an arrest. The knife, left at the scene, was taken by police.