Police: Rollover crash on state highway kills 39-year-old Arkansas man

A 39-year-old man died in Jefferson County early Wednesday after his vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times, authorities said.

The crash happened on Arkansas 15 in Ferda, roughly seven miles south of England, at about 12:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report by state police. Adam Clayton Pumphrey of England was driving south when his 2004 Chevrolet drifted off the left side of the road and overturned several times, the report states.

Troopers said Pumphrey was thrown from the vehicle and killed. The weather was clear and roads were dry when the wreck happened, according to authorities.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 458 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.