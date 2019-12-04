Tuesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Named Mitch Maier director of baseball operations.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS -- Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract and RHP Jordan Weems and OF Dillon Thomas on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a one-year contract.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Named Steve Sanders assistant general manager.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -- Promoted Patrick Elkins to major league internal player strategist, Tony Ferreira manager/player development, Emily Wiebe to manager/player development and performance and Joseph Quezada to manager/international operations.

BASKETBALL

NBA

ATLANTA HAWKS -- Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS -- Traded the returning player rights to G Demarcus Holland and a 2020 third-round draft pick to Texas for G Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CAROLINA PANTHERS -- Fired coach Ron Rivera. Promoted secondary coach Perry Fewell to interim head coach and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner offensive coordinator. Reassigned offensive coordinator Norv Turner to special assistant to the head coach.

CINCINNATI BENGALS -- Waived WR Damion Willis. Activated WR John Ross III from IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS -- Released DE Chris Smith (Arkansas Razorbacks). Released S A.J. Howard from the practice squad. Signed DT Justin Zimmer from Atlanta's practice squad and DE Trevon Young to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS -- Signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS -- Signed LB Jason Cabinda from the practice squad and WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS -- Claimed RB Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jacksonville.

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Released TE Jerell Adams from the practice squad. Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Placed WR Chester Rogers on IR. Signed WR Chad Williams from the practice squad and WR Malik Henry to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Waived CB Breon Borders. Signed CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad and RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Placed RB Kalen Ballage on injured reserve. Claimed RB Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona and WR receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. Waived S Montre Hartage.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Signed LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS -- Placed LB C.J. Mosley on IR. Claimed S Bennett Jackson off waivers from Baltimore.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -- Waived WR Mack Hollins. Signed G Sua Opeta from the practice squad and DT Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS -- Released C Patrick Morris. Activated C Maurkice Pouncey and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Waived PK Chase McLaughlin. Released OL Will Holden from the practice squad. Signed WR Chris Thompson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Waived C Hroniss Grasu. Claimed CB Tremaine Brock off waivers from Arizona.

