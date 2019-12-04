UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Central’s Kylan Jones

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Little Rock Central’s Kylan Jones.

Class: 2020

Position: Outside linebacker

Size: 6-3, 210 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

Stats: As a senior, Jones recorded 66 tackles, six quarterback hurries, three sacks, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Interest: All Divison-II schools in Arkansas

Offers: Arkansas-Monticello, Northeast Oklahoma

Coach Kent Laster:

“Kylan Jones is the latest in a long line of Little Rock Central linebackers that have gone on to play in college. Kylan, in his senior year, helped deliver the kind of season everyone was looking for in our defense for the 2019 season. Kylan ended the year tied for second on the team in tackles. The 2019 Little Rock Central defense had more tackles for loss and QB pressures than the previous four years combined.

"Physically, Kylan has all the tools college coaches look for in a 3-4 outside linebacker. He will thrive physically in a year-round nutrition program and will get much bigger, faster and stronger in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. Kylan takes on blocks aggressively with long arms and strong hands. He is also a violent tackler as well. In coverage, he has flexible hips and speed to run with backs and tight ends in man coverage. He’s also capable as a blitzer or a pure edge rusher.

"In his junior year, he occasionally put his hand on the ground to make us a four-down defense and he showed the flexibility and speed to turn the edge.He has the kind of character and physical, tone-setting temperament that college coaches will love.

"Kylan was a team captain and was a leader on and off the field. He has the 3.0 GPA and test score (18) to qualify for admittance into most universities. I was a college coach for nine years and coached at the FBS, FCS and D-II level and I would have recruited him at every school I was at. Kylan will make any college coach proud to have him in their program.”