Updated website unveiled by zoo

The Little Rock Zoo unveiled a new website Wednesday that boasts a modern look and more responsive design.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui said in a news release that the upgrade was necessary.

"The zoo was in need of an updated website that meets the needs of guests and communicates our message of conservation, learning and animal care," Altrui said.

The city contracted with technology company Aristotle for $16,650 to build the website. The funds were allocated in 2018.

The website is littlerockzoo.com.