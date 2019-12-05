19-year-old shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock 19-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 19-year-old was found with gunshot wounds in his arm and back at a gas station at Hilaro Springs and Baseline roads.

Witnesses told police a shooting had occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Pinewood Loop, according to a police report.

Two witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and saw 5 or 6 people moving in the yard of a house on the block before the group drove away in a black SUV and a green vehicle, according to the report.

While officers were at the scene of the shooting, police were also dispatched to a house on King Arthurs Court. There, police found a black Chevrolet Impala with multiple bullet holes.

Four adults, a 17-year-old and the 19-year-old were taken in for questioning. Police listed all six as suspects and as victims in the report.

Officer Eric Barnes said two of them had been in a physical fight Tuesday, but investigators are still reviewing statements and evidence to determine what happened Wednesday.

No one has been charged in the case, pending further investigation.