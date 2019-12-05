Sections
5 soldiers, shooter die in India attack

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:51 a.m.

PATNA, India — An Indian paramilitary soldier fatally shot five of his colleagues and then killed himself Wednesday in a camp in central India.

State administrator Dinesh Kumar Nag said the incident occurred in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh state.

What provoked the shooting by the soldier is being investigated, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for the Indo-Tibetan Border Force.

He said the soldiers were walking in a group when the shooting started. Those who tried to seize the weapon were gunned down by the soldier, he said.

Pandey said five people were killed on the spot and one of the three injured soldiers later died in a hospital.

Earlier, reports said the soldiers shot at each other in Wednesday’s incident.

