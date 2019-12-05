All-Arkansas Preps brief

Team nominations now accepted

Nominations are being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps football team.

Nominations should include the player's class, position, height, weight, 40-yard dash time and the following statistics for each position:

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

QUARTERBACKS Passing yards, attempts, completions, touchdowns, interceptions.

RUNNING BACKS Rushing yards, attempts, touchdowns, yards per carry, yards per game.

WIDE RECEIVERS Receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS Tackles, sacks, interceptions, pass breakups, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS Kickoff returns, return yardage, touchdowns; punt returns, return yardage, touchdowns; field goals made, field goals attempted, longest field goal; extra points made, extra points attempted; longest punt.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN Sacks allowed, blocking grades.

There will be a first team, a second team and an underclassman team. Offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, underclassman of the year and coach of the year also will be selected.

Coaches are asked to nominate no more than three players from their own team and no more than three players from their respective conference.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 3. High school coaches with teams still in the postseason may send in nominations, and the Democrat-Gazette will ask coaches to update their statistics when the season is over. Email nominations to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Coaches are also asked to send mug shots of nominees for possible publication.

The All-Arkansas Preps football team will be released Jan. 12.

Sports on 12/05/2019