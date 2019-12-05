Amazon fire arrests ignite feud over deforestation

In this Dec. 1, 2019 photo, Caetano Scannavino, coordinator of NGO "Saude e Alegria," or Health and Happiness, gives an interview outside his home in Alter do Chao, Para state, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

ALTER DO CHAO, Brazil -- A sleepy Amazon town has become the flash point for the growing hostility between Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and environmental groups after the arrests of volunteer firefighters he has said set blazes in the rain forest.

The episode prompted leaders of nine nongovernmental organizations on Tuesday to denounce the persecution of activists, academics and scientists since the election last year of Bolsonaro, who has accused many of them of working in the Amazon on behalf of foreigners -- including actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The groups have been critical of Bolsonaro's push to develop the world's largest tropical rain forest.

"The government regards the third sector, Brazilian civil society, as the enemy of the country," Ricardo Borges, executive coordinator at Pact for Democracy, said on the video call with reporters that also included the Brazilian branches of the World Wildlife Fund and Amnesty International.

Police last month accused several volunteer firefighters of setting forest fires to get funding through nongovernmental organizations in Alter do Chao, a town of fewer than 10,000 people on the bank of the Tapajos river in the state of Para.

Federal prosecutors quickly said their investigation found no such evidence, the local police officer leading the investigation was removed from the case, and a judge ordered the firefighters be released from prison.

Still, Bolsonaro, a former army captain, publicly backed the police allegations against the firefighters and nongovernmental organizations. Television footage of police making arrests and raiding groups' offices served, for some, as confirmation of the claims. Bolsonaro even accused DiCaprio of providing the funds to the organizations -- something the U.S. actor denied.

The controversy has cast Alter do Chao into the national spotlight.

Caetano Scannavino, coordinator of Health and Happiness, one of the two nonprofits investigated by local police, said incendiary rhetoric has created a climate of terror, and security consultants have recommended he leave Alter do Chao as soon as possible.

"Today we're in a war of narratives. The country is polarized and unfortunately we've created an environment of deconstruction instead of construction, in which people shout at each other and don't debate," Scannavino said.

"It's not justifiable to feed more hatred into an environment already polarized with hate."

The same day, on the other side of Alter do Chao, a group of traveling soy farmers expressed the sort of skepticism about nongovernmental organizations that Bolsonaro invokes. One suggested the organizations outnumber farmers in the surrounding region. Another said most of their funding goes to employee salaries rather than valid projects.

The volunteer firefighters and nonprofits deny any wrongdoing and say the investigation is politically motivated. Para state's government said it won't comment on the probe until the police inquiry is concluded. The press offices of the president and the environment minister didn't reply to requests for comments.

Bolsonaro has accused the organizations of feeding off the "industry of fines" in the country's environmental sector and vowed to no longer allocate fine-related revenue to nonprofits. Environment Minister Ricardo Salles also announced earlier this year that he was suspending funding to the organizations, pending review of contracts and partnerships to catch possible irregularities.

Such targeting hasn't been limited to nonprofits.

In the midst of the international outcry over the Amazon fires in August, Bolsonaro accused the then-head of Brazil's space research institute, Ricardo Galvao, of manipulating satellite data on deforestation in order to undermine his administration.

Galvao publicly countered the claims and was fired.

Brazil's annual deforestation report released last month showed a nearly 30% jump from the previous year. While the government eventually acknowledged logging had increased, the academic community remained shaken by the high-profile dismissal at a scientific institution.

"In the Bolsonaro government, there is a group that has a clearly negative view of science," Galvao said in a phone interview. "They have this idea that all scientists are on the left."

In November, a group of international academics published a research paper in the journal Global Change Biology, debunking the Brazilian government's claims that Amazon fires in August were normal. More than one of the paper's authors remained anonymous for fear of reprisal like that Galvao suffered, co-author Erika Berenguer said.

For now, the volunteer firefighters and nonprofits remain under investigation in Alter do Chao. For Ana Torrellas, who helps run a restaurant in the town's plaza, the process looks like arbitrary persecution.

"Boom, it was their turn, as can happen with me, as can happen with you," Torrellas said. "I don't need glasses to see the plan. They don't want people who think differently."

