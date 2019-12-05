Arkansas authorities investigate man's death as homicide

Police tape
The Jefferson County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a male found deceased Wednesday as a homicide, according to a news release.
Deputies went to check on the male after a friend reported concerns about not seeing him for a few days, according to the release. He had also been missing from work.
Around 2:40 p.m., deputies found the man inside an Altheimer home with “injuries” to his body.
Public information officer Alicia Dorn said authorities would not release additional information about the nature of the injuries or the male’s identity due to the ongoing investigation into the death.
