Arkansas man dies after SUV flips on county road, state police say

A Forrest City man died Wednesday after his Chevrolet Blazer flipped on a road in Wynne, state police said.

David Karow, 52, was driving east around 7:40 p.m. on Cross County Road 744 when he lost control, according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

The Blazer left the road, overturned and came to a stop upright. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, police said.

At least 459 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.