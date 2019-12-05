Arkansas outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

DECEMBER

7 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

12 Hope chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

13 Beebe chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Barry Wolfe (501) 681-4286 or Wolfe.barry@gmail.com

13 Hughes chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Allison-Reinke Bldg. Joseph Cupples (870) 270-0769 or firefighterice424@yahoo.com

14 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. John Jordan (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

JANUARY

4 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Chad Coleman (870) 995-3529 or cmcoleman7906@gmail.com

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

Sports on 12/05/2019