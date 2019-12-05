Arkansas Supreme Court rejects claims by UALR law professor

The Arkansas Supreme Court is shown in this file photo.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday rejected lingering claims by a University of Arkansas at Little Rock law professor who has fought with his school for years over a records request for admissions data.

Robert Steinbuch, a professor at UALR's Bowen School of Law, reached a settlement with the school in 2018 in which he received the bulk of the records he had sought. However, his lawsuit against the school continued based on claims that school officials had retaliated against him and that a lower court judge had wrongly ordered him to hire an attorney to represent the students whose records he sought.

By a split, 5-2 ruling, the high court on Thursday found that Steinbuch's remaining claims against the university were either moot, barred by sovereign immunity or otherwise defective.

The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice Dan Kemp, fully upheld an earlier ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox. Kemp's opinion was joined by special justices James Crouch, Roger Rowe and Doug Schrantz.

Kemp's opinion also dismissed several cross claims by UALR as moot.

Justice Karen Baker wrote a concurring opinion that dissented in part, while Justice Josephine "Jo" Hart dissented.

Reached on Thursday, Steinbuch denounced the opinion as "judicially and intellectually deficient," and said that the justices had effectively "rubber-stamped" the university's arguments.

A spokesperson with the university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

