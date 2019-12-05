Accused armed robber shot when Arkansas store manager pulls own gun; employee's 7-year-old son was present, police say

A man attempting armed robbery of a convenience store Thursday morning in Helena-West Helena was shot when the store manager pulled a gun of his own, according to police.

The manager told police he was with his 7-year-old son around 5:30 a.m. inside Jordan’s Kwik Stop on North Sebastian Street when an armed man wearing all black entered.

The man demanded the manager give him “everything,” according to a news release. The manager told the gunman he would get it for him before reaching for his gun and firing at the man.

The robber fell to the ground gripping his thigh, according to the release, and fired back at the manager while crawling away.

The manager ducked behind the counter and checked on his son before glancing back up to see the man leave toward the back of the building.

While investigating, police were notified of a gunshot victim in the emergency room, who has now been charged in the incident.

Demetrius Morant, 27, faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Police said his first court appearance will be after he is released from the hospital.

A message left with Helena-West Helena police seeking additional information was not returned Thursday afternoon.