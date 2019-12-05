AT&T exec talks 5G at LR meeting

In the coming years, we could all live in a completely wireless world fueled by innovations from 5G technology, the head of AT&T told Little Rock business leaders Wednesday.

Fifth-generation wireless promises faster upload and download speeds and is expected to deliver a nearly immediate connection to wireless networks.

"This does over time become the standardized network for broadband," said Randall Stephenson, chairman and chief executive officer of AT&T.

"You're looking at the first opportunity to have instantaneous connectivity," he told a crowd of more than 1,000 gathered for the 154th annual meeting of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce.

AT&T has invested about $140 billion -- the largest capital investment by any company in the nation -- over the past few years leading up to the 5G rollout, Stephenson said, adding that the company is planning a nationwide rollout of 5G wireless service in 2020.

Next year, AT&T also will launch a streaming service that Stephenson projected will reach 60 million homes across the nation, giving the company a broad foothold to introduce other services to customers. The effort will provide "unique insights" into consumer behavior that will lead to more tailored services to address individual needs, he said.

"It changes how you conceive of the services you deliver," Stephenson said of the company, which began a major transformation in 2011.

That year, Stephenson noted, AT&T began providing virtual online courses for employees to prepare the workforce for a digital revolution that moved the company's primary focus from hardware to software.

"The very nature of work in our business was changing -- and changing rapidly," he said, noting that the training initiative has included more than 7 million courses since it was introduced. "We have a workforce that is truly being transformed."

The remarks were delivered in a fireside-chat format led by Little Rock native Scott Ford, who is an AT&T board member and former CEO of Alltel.

AT&T, Stephenson said, is especially proud of its efforts to invest in and help build out a first responders' network that allows those involved in emergency situations to communicate with each other on the same channel or network. Responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, fire, police and other emergency responders found they could not communicate over radios and other equipment to coordinate efforts.

More than 10,000 agencies nationwide now share a network, and Arkansas was one of the first states to get involved, Stephenson said.

At the meeting, Ron Dedman officially assumed duties as chairman of the chamber for 2020. Dedman is president of AT&T's Arkansas operations. John Burgess, co-founder and president of Mainstream Technologies, will serve as chair-elect.

Other board changes include: Dexter Doyne of Doyne Construction is a new member of the executive committee. New board members are Ed Choate, president and CEO of Delta Dental; Will Thames, regional president of McGriff Insurance Services; and Drew Tessier, senior director of public affairs at Union Pacific Railroad.

Dedman, in closing remarks, noted the chamber's goal over the next few years is to create 3,000 new jobs and a payroll of $111 million, with the effort including a focus on supporting entrepreneurship and workforce development. The chamber, he said, will create a "more dynamic and robust array of talent" to continue improving economic development efforts.

On the economic development front, the chamber reported a successful 2019 with the creation of more than 1,000 jobs that included new capital investment of $174 million. New payroll reached $53.8 million.

During the year, Simmons Bank expanded into a new regional office in the River Market area and created 150 jobs; CZ USA announced it will create 565 new jobs and invest $90 million in a facility at the Port of Little Rock; HMS Manufacturing Co. announced a new location at the port that will add 90 new jobs; Priority1 said it will add 50 new jobs at its Riverdale headquarters; and Express Rx announced it will add 24 new jobs to Little Rock with the location of its corporate headquarters.

Business on 12/05/2019