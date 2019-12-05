Body found in area of Australia outing that left three people stranded

CANBERRA, Australia — Police found a body on Wednesday that they suspect is the only fatality among three people who became stranded in the arid central Australian Outback almost two weeks ago.

Police have yet to formally confirm that the remains found south of the town of Alice Springs are of Claire Hockridge, 46. Police have not revealed details of the circumstances of the death, which will be investigated by a coroner, Northern Territory Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary said.

The body was found 5.3 miles from the highway that Hockridge had been attempting to reach, Vicary said.

Hockridge, her partner Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, and their companion Phu Tran, 40, were in an SUV that became bogged in a dry riverbed during an afternoon sightseeing drive on Nov. 19.

McBeath-Riley, who had been driving and became lost, decided last Thursday to stay at a salty waterhole with the couple’s Staffordshire terrier while her companions attempted to trek toward a highway, carrying water and planning to walk at night to avoid the desert heat.

By that stage they had spent nine nights in the open with biscuits, instant noodles, bottled water and cans of premixed vodka to sustain them.

McBeath-Riley and the dog were rescued by a search helicopter on Sunday after a cattle rancher alerted police to suspicious tire tracks, which led searchers to the abandoned pickup.

Tran was found by cattle rancher Ted Fogarty on Tuesday.