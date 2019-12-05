Hog target makes sizable jump in ESPN rankings

Arkansas basketball target Harrison Ingram made a sizable jump in ESPN’s updated rankings for the 2021 class.

Ingram, 6-7, 210 pounds, of St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas, moved from the No. 27 prospect in the nation to No. 19 in Thursday’s updated list while remaining a 4-star recruit. He also improved his position ranking from the No. 5 small forward to No. 3.

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi also ranks Ingram the No. 1 junior prospect in Texas. He saw Ingram score 22 points, grab eight rebounds and finish with six assists in 57-44 loss to Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in California on Saturday. Prolific Prep entered the game as USA Today’s No. 5 team nationally.

“Ingram looked very impressive this past weekend,” Baincardi said. “From start to finish, he competed at a high level and kept his team in the game against a ranked opponent.”

Ingram, who made an unofficial visit to Arkansas in August, plans to make a return trip to Fayetteville. He impressed Biancardi with his all-around game.

“His versatility was on full display,” Biancardi said. “He created opportunities for his teammates and hit the glass. He scored from different spots on the floor in a variety of ways.

"He reminds me of a queen on a chess board. He can go in any direction and be a factor."