Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Hog target makes sizable jump in ESPN rankings

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:47 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption ESPN top 20 prospect Harrison Ingram and Arkansas coach Eric Musselman during Harrison's August visit to Fayetteville.

Arkansas basketball target Harrison Ingram made a sizable jump in ESPN’s updated rankings for the 2021 class.

Ingram, 6-7, 210 pounds, of St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas, moved from the No. 27 prospect in the nation to No. 19 in Thursday’s updated list while remaining a 4-star recruit. He also improved his position ranking from the No. 5 small forward to No. 3.

ESPN national director of recruiting Paul Biancardi also ranks Ingram the No. 1 junior prospect in Texas. He saw Ingram score 22 points, grab eight rebounds and finish with six assists in 57-44 loss to Prolific Prep of Napa Christian in California on Saturday. Prolific Prep entered the game as USA Today’s No. 5 team nationally.

“Ingram looked very impressive this past weekend,” Baincardi said. “From start to finish, he competed at a high level and kept his team in the game against a ranked opponent.”

Ingram, who made an unofficial visit to Arkansas in August, plans to make a return trip to Fayetteville. He impressed Biancardi with his all-around game.

“His versatility was on full display,” Biancardi said. “He created opportunities for his teammates and hit the glass. He scored from different spots on the floor in a variety of ways.

"He reminds me of a queen on a chess board. He can go in any direction and be a factor."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT