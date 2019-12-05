Sections
Jonesboro police officer receives 1-day suspension in crash that caused injury

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:52 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Jonesboro police officer received a one-day suspension for a crash while driving his cruiser that left at least one person injured.

Jeremiah Jones was suspended on Dec. 3, according to department documents, and the discipline stemmed from a Nov. 16 crash.

Jones was on-duty and patrolling when he stopped at a stop sign on Stallings Lane, waiting to turn south onto Caraway Road, according to a performance notice.

As Jones entered the intersection, his cruiser was struck by a northbound vehicle. This caused "both property damage and personal injury,” according to the notice.

Police spokeswoman Sally Smith said she did not have any information to provide detailing the extent of the injuries or damage sustained.

Because Jones failed to yield the right-of-way, he was deemed the cause of the wreck.

Smith said a lieutenant investigated the incident and gave the findings to the chief, who makes decisions on officer discipline.

