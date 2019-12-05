Buffalo Brewing Company in the Heights closes

Buffalo Brewing Company closed Thursday, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.

No reason for the closure was given and messages to the business, located at 5622 R St. in Little Rock, were not immediately returned.

“The last several years have been a blast, but the time has come to move on and do something else,” the post said. “Thank you to the many friends and fans we've had the pleasure of meeting over the last few years.”