Buffalo Brewing Company in the Heights closes

Brew kettles at Atlanta's Monday Night Brewing are shown in this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Buffalo Brewing Company closed Thursday, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
No reason for the closure was given and messages to the business, located at 5622 R St. in Little Rock, were not immediately returned.
“The last several years have been a blast, but the time has come to move on and do something else,” the post said. “Thank you to the many friends and fans we've had the pleasure of meeting over the last few years.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.