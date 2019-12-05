Little Rock police investigate shooting that wounded 5-year-old girl

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 5-year-old girl near 5813 Baseline Road Thursday evening, a spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded to the shooting just after 6 p.m. Thursday where one victim had been shot, Officer Eric Barnes said.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe that someone shot at a moving vehicle, striking the girl, Barnes said.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting occurred where the girl was found or elsewhere, Barnes said.