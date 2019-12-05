LR police seek public's help in unsolved cases

Little Rock detectives are asking for any information that would aid in investigating eight unsolved homicides of 2019, the department's chief said Wednesday.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said Wednesday that though he is happy that the homicide unit has solved 80% of killings this year -- a clearance rate that is nearly 20 percentage points higher than the national average -- the department still needs information on the unsolved deaths.

"No matter how small the assistance is, we need that," Humphrey said. "I want families to know we will never forget about them and we will never forget about the victim."

Each of the eight unsolved killings were shootings, according to department data. Shootings comprised 74% of Little Rock homicides in 2019 and 79% of homicides over the past five years.

In September, the Little Rock Police Department received $750,000 in grants that will, in part, allow the department to create a Regional Gun Crimes Intelligence Center, which would allow investigators to perform in-house ballistics analysis.

Humphrey pointed to the new center as one way in which the department is combating gun crimes.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

"We realize that there is a gun problem, not just in Little Rock, but across the nation," Humphrey said.

Besides all being shootings, little connects the eight unsolved homicides.

Two men, Wiley Carr, 43, and Kelly Morris, 34, were found after the department's ShotSpotter led police to crime scenes. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system the department purchased in 2018 and renewed in 2019.

Carr died on Jan. 16 near the 5200 block of West 29th Street after being shot multiple times in an alley between homes. There were no witnesses, and no one called 911, according to reports at the time. Carr was dead when police arrived.

Officers following a ShotSpotter report on Feb. 24 found Morris in the 4100 block of Asher Avenue. Morris had been shot in his neck and back, and he died on March 14.

Two men, Raymond Grayson Jr., 34, and Isaac McCoy, 39, were shot inside their homes.

Grayson was killed on Feb. 8 in his home near 7300 Fairways Drive after three men wearing all black broke into the home and demanded money, according to witness reports. Grayson, a disabled veteran, was shot to death in front of two women and his 4-year-old son, according to previous reports.

McCoy was shot to death on Aug. 27 in his residence at 8017 W. 35th St., according to a report. A 911 caller told police that McCoy was unconscious, but he was dead by the time first responders arrived.

Jose Castro, 32, and Clinton Burrell Jr., 27, were fatally shot in moving vehicles.

Castro, a New York City resident, was shot on April 17 on the 2400 block of South Cross Street, according to reports. He and two other people were shot while riding in a white Chevrolet SUV that crashed into several trash cans and a bush before coming to rest on the side of the road.

The two witnesses told police that someone shot at them before driving away in a two-door, dark blue Chevrolet Camaro.

Burrell was shot on Sept. 3 while driving a Chevrolet Malibu near 600 W. 13th St. Burrell crashed into the ramp leading into Mount Holly Cemetery and died at the scene. A witness was also in the vehicle but was unharmed.

Officers found Reginald Moore, 29, lying facedown on the front lawn of 7000 Burton Drive on Sept. 18. He had been shot after an altercation with a man inside the home there, a witness told investigators.

Jeremy Lamonta Dennis, 27, was shot on Nov. 9 at the Superstop at 5103 Asher Ave. and died at UAMS Medical Center. Officers saw Dennis injured near the gas station while on patrol and stopped to help before realizing he'd been shot. Dennis was the second person to be killed at that gas station in just over a month.

Metro on 12/05/2019