Man sentenced in child-porn case

A 59-year-old Little Rock man on whose computer authorities found 30,000 images and videos of child pornography was sentenced Tuesday to 7½ years in federal prison.

Frank Christian Dunn, who was arrested at his home on Honey Bear Drive in May 2018 after an undercover officer downloaded child pornography that Dunn had posted online, was also fined $30,000 and was ordered to pay $5,000 into a fund for victims pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

In a sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon, defense attorney Jack Lassiter cited Dunn's lack of criminal history, his completion of a 60-day rehabilitation program after his arrest and an obsessive-compulsive disorder diagnosis in asking U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. to sentence him below the eight to 10 years in prison that he faced under federal sentencing guidelines.

The charge to which Dunn pleaded guilty, receipt of child pornography, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

On Aug. 13, Dunn pleaded guilty to the single charge, thereby avoiding a jury trial scheduled for October on it and six other charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography. The other six charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Under the terms of Dunn's plea agreement and federal sentencing guidelines, he faced 97 to 121 months, or roughly eight to 10 years in prison.

"Mr. Dunn accepts responsibility for breaking the law," Lassiter wrote in a sentencing memorandum seeking relief. He noted that Dunn "was forthcoming with the officers on the date of his arrest."

Dunn, a national bank examiner for 34 years, faced a longer sentence because the obscene material included that of a child younger than 12, portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct and consisted of more than 600 images, though he was given credit for admitting guilt.

In addition to the prison time and the fine, Moody ordered Dunn to remain on supervised release for 10 years after his release from prison.

