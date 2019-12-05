Mike Leach extends contract with Washington State

Washington State coach Mike Leach looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Washington State coach Mike Leach has extended his contract with the university through 2024.

Leach, 58, reportedly interviewed for the head coaching position at Arkansas earlier this week. He is 55-46 in eight seasons at Washington State and 139-89 in 18 seasons overall.

He is the second coach believed to have been targeted by Arkansas who has received a contract extension this week. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell extended his contract through 2025 on Tuesday.

Other coaches who are believed to be on Arkansas’ radar are Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin, Tulane’s Willie Fritz and Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz. Kiffin and Fritz met with Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek earlier this week, according to reports.