New rule to cut off food-aid recipients

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration gave final approval Wednesday to a rule that will remove nearly 700,000 people from the federal food-stamp program by strictly enforcing federal work requirements.

The rule, which was proposed by the Department of Agriculture in February, will press states to enforce work requirements for able-bodied adults without children that governors have routinely been allowed to waive, especially for areas in economic distress. The economy has improved under the Trump administration, the department argued, and assistance to unemployed, able-bodied adults was no longer necessary in a strong job market.

Brandon Lipps, deputy undersecretary for the Agriculture Department's Food Nutrition and Consumer Services, said tightening the work requirement will save roughly $5.5 billion over five years. It will cut benefits for roughly 688,000 recipients.

"Government can be a powerful force for good, but government dependency has never been the American dream," Sonny Perdue, the agriculture secretary, said. "We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand but not allowing it to become an indefinitely giving hand."

Right now, in a state without a waiver, able-bodied adults without children cannot receive food stamps for more than three months in a 36-month period without working or participating in a work program. States can grant waivers to areas that have insufficient jobs or a 24-month average unemployment rate that is at least 20% above the national average.

Under the rule, effective April 1, an area eligible for a waiver will have to have a 24-month average unemployment rate that is not only 20% above the national average but also is at least 6%.

Arkansas has imposed the work requirement on food-stamp recipients since 2016, when the state's improving economy caused it to no longer qualify for a statewide waiver. At the time, 25 of the state's counties could have qualified for local waivers based on their unemployment rates, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson chose not to apply for them, saying he wanted to encourage recipients to find work.

According to the Agriculture Department, Arkansas is among 17 states that do not have statewide or local waivers from the requirement.

As of April, about 344,500 Arkansans received food stamps, down from 444,000 at the beginning of 2016.

"There has been a federal work requirement for many years and Arkansas has not sought a waiver during my administration," Hutchinson, who took office in 2015, said in an emailed statement Wednesday. He said he would asks the state Department of Human Services to review the new rule.

Anti-poverty groups said the Trump administration's focus on the unemployment rate was misleading.

"The overall unemployment rate is really a measure of the whole labor market and not people without a high school diploma who are incredibly poor and may lack transportation," said Stacey Dean, vice president of food-assistance policy at the liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. "We're talking about a different group who just face a very different labor market."

NEGATIVE COMMENTS

The rule tightening waiver requirements is the first of three department efforts to scale back the food-stamp program, and so far, Trump administration officials appear unmoved by the protests flooding in. More than 140,000 public comments were submitted on the rule that was finalized Wednesday, and they were overwhelmingly negative.

"The Trump administration is driving the vulnerable into hunger just as the Christmas season approaches," Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, the Senate Democratic leader, said Wednesday. "It is heartless. It is cruel. It exposes a deep and shameful cruelness, and hypocrisy in this administration."

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, called the rule "an unacceptable escalation of the administration's war on working families."

The department also has proposed a rule that would close what it calls a loophole that allows people with incomes up to 200% of the poverty level -- about $50,000 for a family of four -- to receive food stamps. It also wants to prevent households with more than $2,250 in assets, or $3,500 for a household with a disabled adult, from receiving food stamps. That would strip nearly 3 million people of their benefits, and nearly 1 million children would lose automatic eligibility for free or reduced-price school meals. The proposal received 75,000 public comments, which were overwhelmingly negative.

Another proposal would cut $4.5 billion from the program over five years by adjusting eligibility formulas, affecting 1 in 5 struggling families. That one received 90,000 comments.

Lipps said the department is currently reviewing comments for the two proposals, but did not say when the department will finalize them.

Ellen Vollinger, the food-stamp director at the Food Research and Action Center, said the Trump administration is doing through executive action what Republicans could not do through legislation.

Fights over farm bills in recent years have centered on efforts by House Republicans to cut eligibility or add more stringent work requirements. But a coalition of Democrats and farm state Republicans has repeatedly beaten back those changes.

"It just seems stunning to see the department all of the sudden introduce a very significant change in what metrics and areas can be considered in waivers when Congress didn't make any of those changes," Vollinger said.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, has two sets of work requirements for participants, one for parents and another for able-bodied adults without children.

Wednesday's rule makes it more difficult for states to waive the time limit for the second set of work requirements.

States have typically waived the three-month time limit for one or two years in areas that have a lack of sufficient jobs or high unemployment rates. Every state except Delaware has used the waiver in the past 23 years. After the 2008 recession, the time limit was suspended in areas representing nearly 90% of the population.

Dean said the final rule was actually made tougher than the initial proposal. By creating the threshold of 6% unemployment over an extended period, "it makes it much harder for states with high unemployment to qualify for waivers during a national recession."

Robert Rector, a senior research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said the incentives in the old waiver system encouraged states to petition the federal government for their residents.

"States do not pay one dime in the cost of food stamps," he said. "They didn't even pay for most of the administrative costs. Therefore we should have a federal work requirement on a federally funded program."

Without a waiver, able-bodied adults without children must work or participate in a work program for 20 hours or more a week to qualify for food stamps. That requirement can be difficult for people who are already homeless or have transportation problems, some poverty experts said, especially for low-wage workers who often are not offered 20 hours a week of steady work.

Information for this article was contributed by Lola Fadulu of The New York Times; by Juliet Linderman of The Associated Press; and by Andy Davis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

