2 new sites certified as ready to develop

Entergy Arkansas has approved economic-development sites in Jefferson County and at the Port of Little Rock. The designation means the sites are ready for industrial development.

The Jefferson County site is 44 acres and is available for general industrial development. The Little Rock site is 37 acres and is prime real estate for prospective manufacturing or distribution projects, Entergy announced.

The certification process, which includes collaboration with communities, speeds up recruitment of new industries and encourages business expansion. There are six other certified sites in Little Rock, Russellville, Newport, Magnolia, West Memphis and Maumelle.

Entergy provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties.

-- Andrew Moreau

Cyber Monday sales most ever at $9.4B

Cyber Monday online sales topped out at $9.4 billion, making it the biggest online shopping day of all time in the U.S., according to data from Adobe Analytics. Roughly a third of those sales were executed on smartphones, the company said.

Several factors account for the strength of e-commerce in this year's Christmas shopping season, Adobe said in a blog post. One of these is the loss of six shopping days because of the late Thanksgiving, the traditional start of the season. Retailers began offering deals earlier than usual, especially online, to make up for the loss. Also, heavy snow and rain in much of the country over the Thanksgiving weekend prompted many consumers to stay home and do their shopping online.

Adobe also noted the popularity of services such as in-store and curbside pickup of items bought online. Since Nov. 1, use of these "click and collect" options has grown 43% over the same period last year.

The five best-selling products on Cyber Monday were L.O.L. Surprise Dolls, Frozen 2 toys, the Nintendo Switch, virtual reality devices and Samsung TVs.

-- Serenah McKay

State index up 1.44 as 11 stocks climb

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 462.26, up 1.44.

Eleven of the index stocks rose.

Murphy Oil Corp. shares jumped 3.4%. Dillard's Inc. shares fell 3%.

"Energy stocks outperformed as equities reversed course from three consecutive days of losses to close higher following comments by President [Donald] Trump that trade discussions with China are going very well," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 12/05/2019