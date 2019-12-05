Jimmy Carter, 95, the former president, was released from an Americus, Ga., hospital after treatment for a urinary tract infection and, with his wife, Rosalynn, wished everyone peace and joy for the holidays before he headed home to Plains, a spokesman said.

Kevin Liska, director of the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, said a Christmas tree’s lights have been wired to the tank of an electric eel named Miguel Wattson to power the decorations, which flash brighter as the eel searches for food and eats.

Veronica Alvarez-Rodriguez was surprised when the celebrants at a baby shower unwrapped a gift and found a loaded, semi-automatic rifle in the baby bouncer box that Alvarez-Rodriguez had bought for $9.99 at a Valparaiso, Fla., Goodwill store.

Jeffrey L. Smith is facing burglary and weapons charges related to gunshots over the weekend that shattered the glass door, windows and fire alarms of an unoccupied West Monroe, La., elementary school, with police saying they found his wallet inside the building.

Angel Marie Hall, a Cobb County Police Department records supervisor, was arrested and placed on administrative leave after two children found her purse in a parking lot near a park in Marietta, Ga., and police said it contained about 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Eli Boroditsky felt bad about the dog he hit as he drove to work at a Manitoba, Canada, cheese factory and put the dazed pooch in his back seat, learning later from another employee that the animal was a coyote, which is now in the care of a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Lauri Carlson, a tavern owner, said she was happy to provide coffee and cocoa to 19 members of a family who were rescued after being snowed in for two days at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and whose rescue involved heavy machinery, including a plow truck that got stuck in the snow.

Maria Domingo-Perez of Bowling Green, Ky., accused of trying to sell her baby for $2,000, was arrested along with the couple who police said wanted to buy the infant, and she saw the baby and her other four children taken into protective custody.

Brent McAdams and A n n a M i l lwo o d , wh o worked at a Villa Rica, Ga., cemetery, are facing felony theft charges after police said a search of their home turned up more than 70 bronze memorial markers that the pair intended to sell at a recycling center.