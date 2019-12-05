No. 12 Texas A&M overpowers UCA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Kayla Wells scored 18 points, Chennedy Carter had 12 points and nine assists and No. 12 Texas A&M beat Central Arkansas 76-46 on Wednesday.

Wells opened the scoring with a three-pointer and she had 10 points in the first quarter to help Texas A&M build a 26-12 lead. The Aggies started the second quarter on a 17-3 run for a 28-point lead, and it was 47-21 at the break.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points and Aaliyah Wilson scored 13 for Texas A&M (6-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season to then-No. 12 Florida State. Carter, who had her string of five consecutive 20-point games snapped after going 4 of 12 from the field, is six points away from moving into fourth on the program's scoring list.

Savanna Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Central Arkansas (2-5), and Taylor Sells added 10 points and eight rebounds. Briana Trigg led the Sugar Bears in assists with four. UCA hit 20 of 60 (33%) shots from the floor and was outrebounded 47-34.

In other games involving top 25 teams, Rhyne Howard tied a career-high with 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and four steals to help No. 15 Kentucky beat UNC-Charlotte 86-39. ... Jaelynn Penn scored 17 points, Ali Patberg had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists, and No. 14 Indiana beat 21st-ranked Miami 58-45 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. ... Alexa Willard scored 14 points, Jasmine Franklin had 11 points and 10 rebounds as No. 21 Missouri State started a 19-2 run late in the third quarter en route to a 68-55 victory over Wichita State in Springfield, Mo. ... Queen Egbo had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Baylor rebounded from its first loss in nearly a year with a 72-38 victory over Georgia in Waco, Texas.

Sports on 12/05/2019