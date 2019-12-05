Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Wheeler, Phils strike deal

Right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a $118 million, five-year contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which is subject to a successful physical, had not been announced. Wheeler, 29, stays in the National League East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery. He will join a rotation led by Aaron Nola that also includes Jake Arrieta. The Phillies may pursue another front-line starter to join a staff that has Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta. Wheeler is 44-38 with a 3.77 ERA in 126 starts. He has 726 strikeouts in 7491/3 innings.

Hamels to pitch for Braves

Alex Anthopoulos believes Cole Hamels can help the Atlanta Braves win big in next season -- and help the team's young starters have more success for years to come. Hamels, who turns 36 this month. agreed Wednesday to an $18 million, one-year contract with the busy Braves, one of the more active teams this offseason.

Angels trade for O's Bundy

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-hander Dylan Bundy from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for four minor league pitchers, The 27-year-old Bundy has been a solid starter with a nasty slider for the past four seasons with the Orioles, who chose him with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft. Bundy went 15-30 with a 5.13 ERA and 70 home runs allowed during the Orioles' past two miserable seasons, but he has started at least 28 games in three consecutive years while averaging 168 innings in Baltimore's rotation. In its latest dump of veteran major league talent for inexpensive prospects, Baltimore acquired four right-handers from the Angels' system: Isaac Mattson, Zach Peek, Kyle Bradish and Kyle Brnovich.

Cohen increases stake in Mets

A hedge fund manager whose company paid $1.8 billion in U.S. criminal and civil settlements is in negotiations to increase his stake in the New York Mets, who left open the possibility he eventually could become controlling owner. The team said Wednesday the deal between Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen would allow 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years. Jeff Wilpon, the 57-year-old son of the owner, would remain as chief operating officer. Sterling Partners is controlled by the Wilpons. Asked whether there could be a change in control in five years, Mets spokesman Harold Kaufman said the team had no comment beyond its statement. Cohen, 63, first bought into the Mets in 2012 when the team sought $20 million minority investment stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, which cost the Wilpons and their companies large amounts.

GOLF

Woodland, Reed share lead

As a player, Tiger Woods wasn't all that happy with his game Wednesday in the Hero World Challenge. As the Presidents Cup captain, he had reason to be pleased. U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed, who will be part of the U.S. team next week at Royal Melbourne, each managed a tough wind in the Bahamas to post a 6-under 66 and share the lead after the opening round of a tournament that felt more like a Presidents Cup tune-up. Woods used two of his four captain's picks on Woodland and Reed. He used another on himself, and showed plenty of rust in his first tournament since he won the Zozo Championship in Japan the last week of October. Woods made sloppy bogeys on both par 5s on the front nine. He hit his stride on the back nine with a five-hole stretch he played in 5-under par, chipping in for eagle on the par-5 15th. Then he chopped his way to a bogey-double bogey finish for a 72.

FOOTBALL

USC retains Clay Helton

Southern California has decided to retain Clay Helton, extending the head coach's improbable 4½-year tenure atop the West Coast's winningest college football program. New Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the decision four days after the No. 22 Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) missed out on a trip to the conference title game when they finished one game behind No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 South. Helton's current Trojans beat the Utes and won five of their final six games, but his 13-11 record over the past two seasons has instilled widespread dissatisfaction. But for the second consecutive year, Helton has avoided a widely anticipated dismissal. Bohn, who was hired Nov. 7, waited 11 days after the Trojans' regular-season finale to officially stick with Helton, who has a lucrative contract through 2023.

SEC suspends Vols' WR

The SEC has suspended Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings for the first half of the Volunteers' bowl game for what the league said was a flagrant personal foul late in a 28-10 victory over Vanderbilt. Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the suspension Wednesday. Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley was heading out of bounds with just over three minutes left when Jennings hit him. Shelton-Mosley's helmet appeared to come off as he slid toward Tennessee's bench. Video showed that as Jennings was getting up after the play, his right cleat hit Shelton-Mosley's head. No penalty was called on the play, but SEC officials say the video review by the league office showed Jennings had committed a flagrant personal foul. Tennessee (7-5) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Volunteers will learn their bowl destination Sunday. Jennings, a fifth-year senior, has 57 catches for 942 yards and 8 touchdowns to lead Tennessee in all three categories.

Bobo resigns at Colo. State

Mike Bobo has agreed to step down as football coach at Colorado State after a second consecutive losing season. The move was announced Wednesday by Athletic Director Joe Parker. Bobo went 28-35 during his five seasons in Fort Collins. The Rams made the move five days after a 31-24 loss to Boise State to conclude the season. As part of his separation agreement, Bobo will receive $1.8 million payable in three payments. Bobo led the Rams to three consecutive bowl games. But the Rams went 7-17 the past two seasons.

Manning likely to start

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was kept out of practice Wednesday with a high ankle sprain, and Coach Pat Shurmur said Eli Manning "very likely" will start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Shurmur adds that Manning could very well be the starter for the rest of the season. Jones, a rookie, has been the starter since the third game of the season, which the Giants won 32-31 at Tampa Bay. They beat Washington the next week and have lost eight consecutive games since. Manning started for the first two games, completing 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards and 2 TDs with 2 interceptions.

Green Bay guard to retire

Four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The Packers announced Wednesday that Sitton, who was drafted by Green Bay in the fourth round in 2008 and played eight seasons with the team, had informed the club of his decision. Sitton started 112 of 121 regular-season games during his career with the Packers that included three Pro Bowl selections. Sitton, who won Super Bowl 45 with the Packers, started 110 games, the most by a Green Bay offensive lineman.

49ers suspend announcer

The San Francisco 49ers have suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan for one game for saying Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was adept at carrying out fakes because of his "dark skin color with a dark football." Ryan made the comments Monday in an interview on the 49ers' flagship radio station KNBR when describing Jackson's ability to fake handoffs and keep the ball on runs that hurt San Francisco in a 20-17 loss to the Ravens last week. "He's really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing," Ryan said on air. "I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point." Ryan issued a statement of apology through the team Wednesday.

