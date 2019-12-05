Plant fire rages for 1½+ hours

BENTONVILLE — A fire at an industrial site near downtown Bentonville on Wednesday poured thick, black smoke into the sky for several hours, but no injuries were reported, according to city officials.

The fire, reported about 11:30 a.m., was in a storage area just outside the United Industries UltraBoard manufacturing plant at 1900 E. Central Ave. The company makes foam products.

Firefighters had the blaze contained in about 90 minutes, although heavy smoke and flames continued for more than an hour afterward.

Firefighters’ primary concerns upon arrival were securing some vertical tanks that contained polystyrene — plastic used in the manufacture of foam products — and a 35,000-gallon, flammable tank of difluoroethane that had the potential to explode, said Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston.

“It could have been a lot worse had the crews not been able to protect those highly flammable tanks and barrels, and keep it out of the building,” he said.

There was damage to the building’s interior, but the structure remained intact, he said.

Stacks of pallets and polystyrene pellets made up most of what burned. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The smoke could be seen as far away as Fayetteville, some 25 miles.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is expected on-site today to assist in the investigation, Boydston said.