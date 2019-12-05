Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:10 a.m.

Police: Man made threats, took soda

A Little Rock man threatened to kill the police officers who found him stealing a soda Monday from an apartment in Sherwood, an arrest report said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Danshio Caruel Goodwin, 37, on eight charges after responding to a report of a burglary in progress and seeing Goodwin exit an apartment with a Dr Pepper stolen from a refrigerator inside, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Goodwin "began cursing and making aggressive poses," then threatened to "pop" the officers, the report said. The officers clarified that "pop" means to kill.

Goodwin was being held without bail Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail, facing charges of residential burglary, criminal mischief, theft of property, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, violation of a protection order, refusal to submit to arrest and possession of a controlled substance, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 12/05/2019

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT