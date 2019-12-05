Police: Man made threats, took soda

A Little Rock man threatened to kill the police officers who found him stealing a soda Monday from an apartment in Sherwood, an arrest report said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Danshio Caruel Goodwin, 37, on eight charges after responding to a report of a burglary in progress and seeing Goodwin exit an apartment with a Dr Pepper stolen from a refrigerator inside, the report said.

Goodwin "began cursing and making aggressive poses," then threatened to "pop" the officers, the report said. The officers clarified that "pop" means to kill.

Goodwin was being held without bail Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail, facing charges of residential burglary, criminal mischief, theft of property, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, violation of a protection order, refusal to submit to arrest and possession of a controlled substance, according to the jail's roster.

