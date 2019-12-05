Purdue breaks out, rips No. 5 Virginia

Purdue guard Jahaad Proctor (3) signals a 3-point basket against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue Coach Matt Painter packed his lineup with more scoring punch Wednesday night.

Sasha Stefanovic made sure it paid off.

Just hours after learning he would make his first career start, the sophomore guard poured in a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor added 16 and the Boilermakers shut down No. 5 Virginia with a 69-40 rout in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

"Anytime you want to loosen up a defense that's trying to prevent the ball from getting into the paint -- and they're so good at that -- you've got to be able to make some shots," Painter said. "You can see tonight, he [Stefanovic] can really change some things with his ability to shoot."

It was a milestone night not just for Stefanovic.

For the first time in the 52-year history of Mackey Arena, the Boilermakers (5-3) beat a top-five team from outside the Big Ten. They held their sixth consecutive opponent under 60 points, their longest stretch since 2010-11. And yes, they even got the satisfaction of snapping the Cavaliers' 13-game winning streak, a little more than eight months after Virginia outlasted Purdue in overtime during a classic Elite Eight game in the NCAA Tournament.

This time Purdue left nothing to chance.

Stefanovic started the game with three consecutive three-pointers to help the Boilermakers take charge early. He finished with six three-pointers and played a big part in helping the Boilermakers seal it, too.

And a matchup that was expected to be a low-scoring game between two of the nation's stingiest defenses never materialized. Instead, the Boilermakers made it look easy against the defending national champs by making 13 three-pointers -- the most allowed by Virginia (7-1) all season.

Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 to lead Virginia, which finished with its lowest point total since a 65-39 loss to Florida in March 2017.

NO. 3 MARYLAND 72,

NOTRE DAME 51

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as No. 3 Maryland cruised to a victory over Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins (9-0), who are off to their best start since winning 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season.

John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2), which had won six in a row since opening the season with a loss at North Carolina.

It took some time for the Terps' offense to get going, but their defense was sharp for nearly the entire first half. After falling behind 9-4, Maryland allowed just four points over the next 12:31.

NO. 6 OHIO STATE 74,

NO. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 49

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Duane Washington Jr. had 18 points and No. 6 Ohio State shot 54% after halftime to beat No. 7 North Carolina, handing the Tar Heels their most lopsided home loss under Hall of Fame Coach Roy Williams.

E.J. Liddell added 12 points for the Buckeyes (8-0), who led just 29-27 at halftime. But Ohio State's offense started knocking down shots while the defense continued making things difficult on the Tar Heels (6-2) just as in the first 20 minutes.

Ohio State outscored UNC 35-13 over the final 151/2 minutes to break the game open in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The lead steadily grew until the Buckeyes had surpassed last January's 83-62 win by Louisville that stood as the Tar Heels' worst in the Smith Center under Williams.

Cole Anthony scored 15 points to lead the Tar Heels.

NO. 9 GONZAGA 101,

TEXAS SOUTHERN 62

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Corey Kispert scored 17 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and Gonzaga beat Texas Southern to rebound from a loss to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game.

Seven players scored 10 or more points for Gonzaga (9-1). The Bulldogs have 28 consecutive home wins, the second-longest streak in the nation behind Tennessee.

Gonzaga made 12 of its first 15 shots and led 53-30 at halftime before scoring the first nine points of the second half. The Bulldogs have five players banged up, but bounced back from an 82-64 loss to Michigan last Friday that was their most lopsided since 2014.

Tyrik Armstrong had 15 points for Texas Southern (2-6).

NO. 20 COLORADO 76,

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 64

BOULDER, Colo. -- D'Shawn Schwartz had a season-high 16 points, including a tiebreaking three-pointer late, and No. 20 Colorado withstood an upset scare in a victory over Loyola Marymount.

McKinley Wright IV also scored 16 points and Tyler Bey had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Buffaloes (7-0), who overcame 18 turnovers and a big performance from Lions junior Eli Scott to remain unbeaten.

Scott finished with a career-high 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

NO. 21 TENNESSEE 72,

FLORIDA A&M 43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- John Fulkerson scored 15 points as the 21st-ranked Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M for their 31st consecutive home victory.

Tennessee (7-1) owns the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols haven't lost at home since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Fulkerson's 15-point performance came four days after the junior forward scored a career-high 17 in a 72-69 victory over VCU.

Yves Pons scored 14 points and Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 for Tennessee. Lamonte' Turner and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 points apiece.

Evins Desir scored 11 points for Florida A&M (0-7).

NO. 22 WASHINGTON 90,

EASTERN WASHINGTON 80

SEATTLE -- Quade Green had 20 points and eight assists, Jaden McDaniels added 17 points before fouling out and No. 22 Washington beat Eastern Washington.

Coming off the bench for the first time this season, Green provided a spark to a sluggish start by the Huskies. Washington had a season-high 47 points in the first half and the Huskies withstood every challenge in a foul-filled second half from the preseason favorites in the Big Sky Conference.

Outside of a few sloppy stretches, Washington (7-1) also avoided getting caught looking ahead to Sunday's showdown with No. 9 Gonzaga.

Kim Aiken Jr. led Eastern Washington (4-3) with 26 points, while Jacob Davidson and Tyler Kidd both added 12.

NO. 23 VILLANOVA 80, PENN 69

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 27 points to lead No. 23 Villanova to a victory over Penn.

The Wildcats (6-2) finally pulled away from the Quakers over the final two minutes to avoid a second consecutive loss to their Philadelphia basketball rival. Justin Moore converted a three-point play to give Villanova the breathing room it needed to hold off pesky Penn (5-4).

Jordan Dingle and AJ Brodeur each scored 18 points for Penn. Moore finished with 17 for the Wildcats.

