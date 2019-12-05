Sailor kills 2 workers at Pearl Harbor, then himself

U.S. security forces tend to an unidentified man Wednesday outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, after a shooting at one of the shipyard’s four dry docks.

HONOLULU -- A gunman opened fire Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, killing two people and injuring a third before killing himself, base officials said.

The shooter was identified as a Navy sailor and the three victims as civilian Defense Department employees. The third victim is in stable condition at a hospital.

The military didn't release a motive or any identifying information about the sailor.

Authorities responded to an "active shooter type incident" around 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Scot Seguirant, a spokesman for the Honolulu Fire Department. The Fire Department and other agencies were assisting the military in its response.

Base security responded to the reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, they said. All access points and gates were closed and the base was under lockdown. By 4:15 p.m., the gates had reopened, according to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's Twitter account.

The base hosts both the Air Force and Navy.

The shipyard repairs, maintains and modernizes the ships and submarines of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which is headquartered at Pearl Harbor. The base is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said the White House has offered assistance from federal agencies and that the state is also ready to help if needed.

"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawaii as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Ige said in a statement.

The shooting occurred at Dry Dock 2, a Honolulu official said. The area is one of the shipyard's four dry docks where vessels usually undergo repairs. All are on base, but also employ civilians, the official said, adding that bystanders likely belonged to one of three groups: active-duty military members, their families and civilian dockworkers.

The base abuts Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu's south shore.

The shipyard is near the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which commemorates the bombing by Japanese forces that pushed the United States into World War II. Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of that attack.

Though the dry dock is near the memorial, it's unlikely that tourists would have been present, the official said.

Outside the Pearl Harbor National Monument, tourists were stunned by an announcement that there was a shooting on the base.

Ruth Kenneway, 52, said she heard an announcement directing people to "shelter in place."

Kenneway, who was visiting from Fremont, N.H., said her friend was a civilian contractor at the shipyard.

"It's frustrating because Pearl Harbor day is coming up and I worry about it," Kenneway said. "There were 40 to 50 Marines, young fellows, setting up for the ceremonies for Pearl Harbor day."

Brenda Sudol, 61, said that "everyone was looking at each other because they didn't know what to do."

"We knew we were in lockdown," she said. "I was going to go behind the bushes or on the ground or in the building," Sudol said.

Information for this article was contributed by Caleb Jones of The Associated Press; by Mihir Zaveri and Neil Vigdor of The New York Times; and by Reis Thebault of The Washington Post.

A Section on 12/05/2019