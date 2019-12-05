“The first subject I will raise is Iran, the second subject is Iran and so is the third,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) said Wednesday during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Portugal.

Israeli applauds U.S. pressure on Iran

LISBON, Portugal -- Israel's prime minister on Wednesday praised the tough U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying the financial pressure has sparked protests against Tehran's influence across the region and urging even stronger action.

Speaking alongside U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before their meeting, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said "the first subject I will raise is Iran, the second subject is Iran and so is the third."

"Iran is increasing its aggression as we speak," he added. "We are actively engaging in countering that aggression."

Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing its military entrenchment in neighboring Syria and its support for militant groups across the region. Israel also accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb, which Iran denies.

Earlier, Netanyahu said the U.S. sanctions were creating political and economic problems for Iran, and that while he has given up on European countries joining in the campaign, there is still a "wide spectrum" of options for ratcheting up the pressure.

Pompeo expressed support for recent protests in Iran, saying "these are people that are seeking freedom and a reasonable way to live, and they recognize the threat that's posed by the [people] who are running the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Slain Americans' kin visit Mexico leader

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prayed for the safety of the country with the relatives of nine U.S. dual citizens slaughtered in northern Mexico last month and assured them "at least four" suspects have been detained, a family member said.

Julian LeBaron said that during the family's meeting earlier this week with Lopez Obrador and his Cabinet at Mexico City's National Palace, the president pledged to visit the region where the Nov. 4 killings took place.

Mexican politicians traditionally avoid open displays of faith, and Lopez Obrador has been unusual in recent comments referring to himself as a "follower of Jesus Christ."

The extended LeBaron family has lived in northern Mexico for decades and identify as part of the Mormon tradition though they are not affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Three mothers and six children were killed in the attack near the border of the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua. Officials have said a drug cartel is suspected in the attack, but they initially suggested that one of the vehicles in the family convoy was set afire unintentionally, when a bullet hit the gas tank.

LeBaron is now trying to press for the kind of local anti-crime organizing that his community in Chihuahua state put together in 2009 after a previous attack by drug cartel gunmen.

"We've been invaded by criminal terrorist organizations within our own country, within our own communities, and our government has absolutely failed to stop the thugs," said LeBaron. "At some point we have to assume responsibility as citizens to put a stop to it."

Paris faces gridlock from strikes, rallies

PARIS -- Tourists are canceling travel plans and Paris is deploying thousands of police as France girds for nationwide strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to overhaul the retirement system.

Transportation will be hardest hit by the walkout, with flights, trains and buses canceled and most of the Paris subway system slowing to a halt. Workers at the national railway SNCF planned to stop work Wednesday evening, while other services shut down starting today, for an indefinite period.

In Paris, where workers unions are planning a big march today, police are warning of possible violence and damage and ordered all businesses, cafes and restaurants along the route to close. Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees, around the presidential palace, parliament and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Paris Police Chief Didier Lallement said that 6,000 police officers will fan out around the city, notably over fears that yellow-vest protesters and extremists could join the action.

Workers are angry at Macron's plan to streamline the country's 42 state pension systems, fearing they will have to work longer and earn less upon retirement.

U.S. talks not ruled out, Iranian asserts

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Tehran hasn't closed the window on talks with the U.S. but reiterated his government's standing condition that President Donald Trump's administration lift sanctions imposed on Iran before any negotiations can take place.

Rouhani's statement was posted on the Iranian presidency's website Wednesday. It quoted him as saying there's no barrier from the Iranian side for meeting with the heads of the six nations that signed the 2015 nuclear deal.

That's a reference to the U.N. Security Council's five permanent members, plus Germany.

Rouhani said that "whenever the U.S. lifts the unfair sanctions, the heads of 5+1 nations can immediately meet and we have no problem" with that.

He said Iran has no other option but to defy those who imposed sanctions on Tehran, "but we have not closed the window on talks."

“Whenever the U.S. lifts the unfair sanctions, the heads of 5+1 nations can immediately meet and we have no problem,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

