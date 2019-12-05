State Division I college basketball roundup

SWAC MEN

TULSA 72, UAPB 39

Guard Zavion Jackson scored 16 points Wednesday to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a loss to Tulsa at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa.

Already leading 30-16 at halftime, Tulsa used a 12-0 run over nearly four minutes in the second half to put the game out of reach. Tulsa did not score in the game's final 4:24, while UAPB went on a 9-0 run over the final 2:50.

The Golden Lions (1-6) shot 33% (14 of 43) from the floor, including 3-of-13 shooting from the three-point line, and hit 8 of 14 free throws. The Golden Hurricane (7-1) shot 46% (26 of 56) from the floor, which included 10 three-pointers, and went 10-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Tulsa outrebounded UAPB 39-24, held a 26-18 advantage in scoring in the lane and turned 24 UAPB turnovers into 27 points.

Forward Jeriah Horne scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead Tulsa, which hosts Arkansas State University on Saturday.

SWAC WOMEN

WASHINGTON STATE 85, UAPB 56

Forward Borislava Hristova scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Washington State over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash.

Hristova was 11-of-21 shooting in 35 minutes for Washington State (5-3), which finished the game on a 16-2 run. Cherilyn Molina had 17 points for the Cougars on 6-of-11 shooting.

UAPB shot 33% (22 of 67) from the floor, hitting 3 of 14 three-pointers, and was 9-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line. Kyeonia Harris led the Golden Lions (0-6) with 15 points and Aiya El Hassan chipped in with 11.

