State's interest earnings dip to $22.6M in quarter

The state treasury's interest earnings on its investment portfolio dropped to $22.6 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, compared with the same quarter a year ago.

The portfolio of about $4.5 billion produced a quarterly weighted average yield of 2.37% for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, state Treasurer Dennis Milligan reported to the state Board of Finance this week. Fiscal 2020 started July 1.

Milligan, a Republican from Benton, became the state treasurer in January 2015 and has repeatedly touted the office's investment earnings since then.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2016 -- July to September in the year Milligan took office -- interest earnings totaled $7.8 million, according to a report to the finance board. The earnings consistently rose in the first quarter of each subsequent fiscal year until reaching $25.4 million in fiscal 2019. The treasury went on to earn a record of nearly $117 million in fiscal 2019.

In August, the Board of Finance set a goal of a 2% return on investments in fiscal 2020, a dip from its previous fiscal year's target of 2.5%. The goal was changed at the recommendation of board Chairman Larry Walther, who said, "The market is changing."

Milligan, asked after Tuesday's meeting whether he expected earnings to continue to decline, said: "We are doing everything we possibly can to protect the investment first, then be liquid, and then certainly the return, so return is actually not the top priority. It's third, so I am hoping that things will stabilize, and we'll continue again to produce those three factors."

On Tuesday, Milligan told the board, "Since we last met [in August], we have seen two federal interest rate cuts totaling [a half-percentage point].

"We've also made significant changes to our investment portfolio by scaling back our commercial paper investments and diversifying the long- and short-term portfolios," he said.

In August, the finance board heard from two consultants, hired by the treasurer's office for $51,500, that the treasury issued between $600 million and $1.5 billion in commercial paper to two different single issuers. The consultants recommended tighter restrictions on such investments; the board adopted the changes.

Milligan told the board Tuesday, "Certain events have affected interest rates and thus our work.

"What this means for our treasury moving forward is that we continue to adjust our strategy to search for the safest investment options as we weather a more challenging economic climate," he said. "I believe that there are always opportunities in the market, and I challenge my team to provide me with a diverse portfolio that prioritizes safety of investments first, then liquidity and third, return."

Consultant Andy Terry, who also is a professor of finance at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, told the board that the treasury has "a pretty small investment team, particularly relative to how large that the portfolio has grown to be, and historically the investment decisions were made by the senior investment manager.

"We think it makes sense to create an investment committee that meets and discusses economic forecast, economic outlook and, if there is going to be a significant change to the portfolio, that that committee would be in charge of agreeing that, 'Yes, this is what we want to do,' and documenting those changes," Terry said. "The investment committee ideally would be created as a joint effort by not only the investment team, but the state board, who has the ultimate fiduciary duty."

The treasurer's office on Aug. 5 created an investment committee, chaired by Senior Investment Manager Martin Kelly, that meets regularly with the treasurer, Milligan spokeswoman Stacy Peterson said after the meeting.

The treasurer's investment team includes three employees, Chief Deputy Treasurer Grant Wallace said.

The treasurer also is in the process of hiring a senior investment manager to join the team and will hire an investment accountant after Jan. 1 to join the office and begin segregating duties from the investment team, Peterson said.

Terry suggested that the treasurer "study outsourcing some or all of the portfolio management."

"Once you have a target asset allocation and you have a [performance] benchmark and you are measuring against it, then if we are coming up short or we don't have the people power ... maybe there is a better way," he told the board. "We are simply saying that the last thing should be to study, is there is a better way or a more efficient way to accomplish the same thing and get the same yields."

Terry estimated that a decision on whether to outsource would be considered at least two years in the future.

After the board meeting, Milligan said, "I think it is something to look at. ... But I still think our best control is in-house."

After a brief, closed executive session, the finance board voted to grant the board's chief compliance officer, Autumn Sanson, a $5,000 raise, effective Dec. 14, with no discussion. Sanson's current salary is $93,785.95 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Metro on 12/05/2019