COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McBride announces destination

Former Baptist Prep guard Issac McBride, who announced in mid-September that he was transferring from Kansas, has orally committed to Vanderbilt.

McBride, 6-1, 185 pounds, signed with Kansas over offers from the University of Arkansas, Auburn, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, SMU and others in November 2018 during the early signing period.

He was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys player of the year after averaging 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game during his senior season.

McBride, who did not have an offer from Arkansas the second time around, averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game as a junior while shooting 51% from the field and 45% beyond the three-point line, leading Baptist Prep to a third consecutive state championship.

He had scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Abilene Christian, Arkansas State University and other midmajor programs but exploded onto the national scene with an outstanding Fab 48 tournament in Las Vegas on July 26-29 of last year while playing for the 17-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks.

Kansas, Auburn, TCU, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and SMU extended offers after seeing him in Las Vegas. Former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson extended an offer on Aug. 27, 2018.

ESPN rated him a four-star recruit and the No. 31 point guard in the nation for the 2019 class.

McBride is expected to enroll in January and be eligible to play the following January.

-- Richard Davenport

UAM wins again

The University of Arkansas at Monticello ran its winning streak to seven games Wednesday with a 114-82 victory over Randall University at Steelman Field House in Monticello.

The Boll Weevils shot 57.9% (44 of 76) from the floor while hitting 13 three-pointers and 13 of 16 free throws. The Saints weren't far behind, shooting 47.6% (30 of 63) from the floor while hitting 13 three-pointers of their own and 9 of 15 free throws.

Austin Hardy led UAM (7-1) with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Wanya King added 25 points for the Boll Weevils, while Justin Slocum poured in 17 and Marcus Gilbert chipped in 13.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Harding fullback finalist for Harlon Hill

Harding University junior fullback Cole Chancey was named one of eight finalists Wednesday for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NCAA Division II college football player of the year.

Chancey rushed for 1,375 yards and 13 touchdowns this season to lead the Bisons to their fourth consecutive playoff appearance, where they lost to Northwest Missouri State 7-6. He is Harding's second Harlon Hill Trophy national finalist, joining quarterback David Knighton, who finished seventh in 2007.

Other finalists include Notre Dame College running back Jaleel McLaughlin, Slippery Rock quarterback Chance Stewart, Lenoir-Rhyne defensive end Jaquan Artis, Valdosta State quarterback Rogan Wells, Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles, Minnesota State running back Nate Gunn and Tarleton State wide receiver Zimari Manning.

The winner of the award will be announced Dec. 20 and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet Jan. 9.

Seven UAPB players earn SWAC honor

A total of seven University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff players earned All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors Wednesday.

Five of the seven earned first-team selections: running back Taeyler Porter, offensive linemen Mark Evans and Atondre Smith, defensive end Jalen Steward and kick returner Tyrin Ralph. Wide receiver Harry Ballard and defensive back Shawn Steele earned second-team honors.

Porter and Steward earned first-team selections for the second consecutive season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 12/05/2019