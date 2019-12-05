U.S. Rep. Nunes rebukes CNN, files defamation lawsuit

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., filed a lawsuit Tuesday against CNN, saying the media outlet defamed him last month when it published a “demonstrably false hit piece.”

The Nov. 22 story reported that in December 2018, while serving as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes traveled to Vienna and met with former Ukrainian prosecutor general Victor Shokin to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden, which Nunes’ complaint says is untrue.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleged violations of Virginia’s law against insults and said CNN reporter Vicky Ward, who wrote the article, and anchor Chris Cuomo, who discussed its details on air, conspired with the channel “to boost CNN’s ratings and further the House Democrats’ impeachment ‘inquiry.’”

Speaking Tuesday to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Nunes said he was not in Vienna at the time. Instead, he said, he was in a Benghazi, Libya, meeting with a general and then in Malta participating in a “repatriation ceremony” for a slain American soldier.

Pictures that he said were taken on the visits flashed on the screen.

Before publishing the story, CNN asked Nunes to comment, but he declined repeated requests, according to the article.

The story relied on an account from Lev Parnas, a now-indicted business associate of Rudy Giuliani, relayed to CNN by Joseph Bondy, Parnas’ attorney. Bondy has said his client would be willing to tell Congress that he learned from Shokin directly that he and Nunes met in Vienna last year.