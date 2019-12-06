5-year-old shot while sitting inside car, Little Rock police say

A 5-year-old shot Thursday in Little Rock was inside a car at an apartment complex when she was injured, police said.

Officer Eric Barnes, a department spokesman, said the girl was in stable condition Thursday night, and the department did not have an update as of 10 a.m. Friday.

The mother of the injured child told police she was leaving the apartments at 43 Warren Drive around 5:50 p.m. when bullets were fired at her Nissan Rogue. The 5-year-old and a 9-year-old were inside.

The younger child started complaining of pain, according to a police report, and the mother drove to her mother’s house where she realized the child had been shot in the lower back.

The girl was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The mother and the other child were not hurt, according to the report.

Police took the Rogue in as evidence and located spent shell casings near the exit gate at the Warren Drive apartments. No description of the shooter or shooters was available in the report.