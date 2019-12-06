Afghan men light candles Thursday during a vigil in Kabul in front of a portrait of Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese physician engaged in aid work who was killed Wednesday in a shooting in eastern Afghanistan.

Afghans mourn slain Japanese doctor

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghans, shocked at the killing of a beloved Japanese physician who was gunned down along with five Afghans in a roadside shooting the previous day, held a candlelight vigil Thursday in the capital, Kabul.

Scores of activists, carrying banners emblazoned with Tetsu Nakamura's picture, condemning his death and calling him a hero, gathered in the well-guarded Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood of Kabul, in a square near the Japanese Embassy. Some of the participants carried Japanese flags, while others carried flowers and the Afghan flag.

"When we heard the news yesterday my whole family was crying," said Farida Nikzad, an activist at the vigil. "The people who did this are the enemies of Afghanistan, who are against the development of this country."

Nakamura was killed in a roadside shooting Wednesday on his way to Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. The 73-year-old physician had been in Afghanistan since 2008 and had taken the lead in water projects in rural areas. His services to the people earned him the nickname "Uncle Murad."

The Taliban issued a statement soon after the shooting denying responsibility for the attack. Police say their investigation is still looking for those behind the attack.

The Taliban control or hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan forces and government officials but also kill scores of civilians.

At the vigil, speakers asked the government to name a university or prominent place in eastern Nangarhar province for Nakamura "so that we may always remember him."

Nakamura had previously been given honorary Afghan citizenship for his work in rural communities.

58 migrants die in capsizing in Atlantic

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania -- The drowning of at least 58 migrants in the Atlantic Ocean off Mauritania sent despair through tiny Gambia on Thursday while some demanded a crackdown on human traffickers after one of this year's deadliest disasters among young Africans trying to reach Europe.

At least 83 survivors swam through rough seas to shore after their boat capsized Wednesday. They had been trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands but diverted toward Mauritania as fuel and food ran low, the U.N. migration agency said.

The boat, which the U.N. said was carrying an estimated 150 migrants, including children, had tossed on the Atlantic Ocean for a week.

As the survivors, 10 of them children, recovered from shock, authorities continued to search for an unknown number of missing people. Mauritanian officials said 10 people were receiving "urgent" hospital treatment.

All were being cared for in accordance with "human solidarity, fraternity and African hospitality," Interior Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug said, adding that Mauritania will investigate those responsible for "this drama" including possible trafficking networks.

Tens of thousands of young people have set off from Gambia in recent years in hopes of reaching Europe, many fleeing former President Yahya Jammeh's oppressive rule that severely affected the country's economy. Since Jammeh fled into exile in January 2017 after a surprise election loss, European countries have been pushing to return asylum-seekers.

Survivors said the boat that capsized left Gambia on Nov. 27.

Food aid falters in cash-short Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- The World Food Program says Zimbabwe's cash shortage complicates efforts to rush aid to millions of people facing severe hunger.

The U.N. agency's country director Eddie Rowe said Thursday that challenges in accessing cash have delayed aid delivery to parts of the once-prosperous southern African nation.

The agency is increasing the number of Zimbabweans it helps to more than 4 million. More than 7 million are in need, about half the population.

A U.N. expert on the right to food has said Zimbabwe has shockingly high hunger levels for a country not at war.

The World Food Program said it needs $293 million and 30% has been raised and that cash is needed now to make timely deliveries.

A drought and soaring inflation have worsened Zimbabwe's most severe economic crisis in a decade.

Mexico's leader tweets on talk with Barr

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's president and the U.S. attorney general met privately about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested his government could classify Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted a photo of himself conversing Thursday with William Barr in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador said that "as a lawyer, [Barr] understands that our Constitution obliges us to stick to principles of cooperation for development and non-intervention in foreign policy."

Lopez Obrador said earlier that he would be accompanied by his security Cabinet and Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

A terror-organization designation by the U.S. government would mean it views cartels the same as groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

Photo by AP/Mexican presidential press office

U.S. Attorney General William Barr (left) speaks Thursday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace in Mexico City.

