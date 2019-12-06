Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

6 soldiers’ remains returned to Greece

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:13 a.m.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Greece is repatriating the identified remains of six soldiers who were killed in action in Cyprus during Turkey’s 1974 invasion that split the island nation along ethnic lines.

The soldiers’ relatives were honored during a church service and ceremony in Cyprus on Thursday before the coffins were flown aboard a Greek air force aircraft.

Greece’s deputy minister of national defense, Alkiviadis Stefanis, attended the ceremony.

This is the fifth such repatriation in the past three years after the location and identification of the remains of Greek soldiers who had previously been listed as missing.

The remains of four of the soldiers were unearthed from graves at a military cemetery in the capital, Nicosia, that were hastily dug in the immediate aftermath of fighting.

Print Headline: 6 soldiers’ remains returned to Greece

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT