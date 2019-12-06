$82,000 awarded in DHS lawsuit over nurse's firing

A nurse who won a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Human Services in September was awarded almost $82,000 in attorneys' fees and costs Wednesday.

The amount, awarded by U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr., was less than a quarter of the more than $344,000 that Yolanda Farrar's attorney, Alan Crone of Memphis, had requested.

But it exceeded the more than $47,000 in damages and back pay that a jury awarded to Farrar on Sept. 25.

The jury found that Farrar, 47, was unlawfully fired from her job with the department's payment integrity unit in 2017 for threatening to file a racial discrimination lawsuit against the unit's director, John Parke.

The unit uses data to identify improper spending within the state's Medicaid program.

While preparing to defend against the lawsuit, the department discovered that Farrar sent emails containing private information on more than 26,000 Medicaid recipients to her personal account hours after she was told she had been fired.

The discovery prompted the department to fire Farrar from her new job at the State Hospital, mail notices to recipients and their health care providers and post information on the department's website.

A review by the state attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, however, found that any violation of health privacy laws was "very limited and that no records were used for any illicit purpose."

After a two-day trial, the jury rejected Farrar's claim that Parke fired her because she's black, but found that he did fire her because of a comment she made during a meeting.

Parke testified in a deposition that Farrar told him, "You'd better watch out what you ask me," which he took as a threat of legal action.

The jury awarded Farrar $17,036 in lost wages and $30,000 in compensatory damages.

A federal law allows the prevailing party in such civil rights cases to seek an award of attorneys' fees.

In court filings, Crone said nine attorneys with his firm had spent almost 600 hours on the case, for which they would normally bill $168,765.40. He asked that the fees be doubled in recognition of the attorneys' success and the risk involved in taking the case.

In an order on Wednesday, Moody declined to double the fees, saying the attorneys' success in the case was "moderate." He also said that many of the hours Crone listed were "excessive, redundant, or otherwise not recoverable."

The judge calculated the award based on 300 hours of work at a rate of $250 per hour. He also awarded the full $6,958.89 in reimbursement for travel costs, court reporter fees and other expenses that Crone had requested.

Attorneys representing the Human Services Department had argued Crone was due no more than $48,846.21 in attorneys' fees and costs.

Crone didn't return a call seeking comment on Wednesday.

Human Services Department spokeswoman Amy Webb said Wednesday that the department was reviewing Moody's order.

