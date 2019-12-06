Sections
ASU trustees OK merging Henderson State into system; 'historic' move, chairman says

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 11:34 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Henderson State University is shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Emily Walkenhorst)

Arkansas State University System trustees have approved an agreement to merge Henderson State University into the system.

Trustees approved the resolution without dissent at their meeting Friday at the system’s office in Little Rock.

Chairman Niel Crowson called the day “historic” and noted the merger’s economic benefits to both the system and Henderson State.

The agreement calls for adding two more trustees to the board. It also requires the university’s Acting President, Elaine Kneebone to begin reporting directly to System President Chuck Welch.

Per the agreement, Welch in January can begin searching for a permanent president, who would become a chancellor upon completion of the merger. That completion is estimated to occur in 2021.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

