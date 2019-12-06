Sections
Babysitter charged in death of boy, 6

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:26 a.m.

TUPELO, Miss. -- A Mississippi man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 6-year-old boy he was babysitting.

Joshua Oakley, 29, was initially charged with felony child abuse before Camden Blair died Saturday at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

Tupelo police said officers were called last month to an emergency room, where the boy was suffering from life-threatening injuries that weren't accidental. The Northeast Mississippi Daily News Journal reported that Oakley had been dating the boy's mother and was babysitting Camden at the time.

Authorities didn't immediately release details about Camden's injuries, which were treated at hospitals in Mississippi and Tennessee before he was moved to Arkansas.

State Desk on 12/06/2019

Print Headline: Babysitter charged in death of boy, 6

